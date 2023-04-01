A&M baseball takes game one over Ole Miss 8-6

Jace LaViolette hit the go-ahead grand slam in the seventh right after the lightening delay.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On three different occasions the Aggie baseball team trailed Ole Miss in the series opener on Friday night, but A&M prevailed in the end 8-6.

Freshman Jace LaViolette hit the go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning right after the lightening break to give the Aggies a 7-4 lead.

The ball was flying out of Blue Bell Park with the Aggies and Rebels combining for seven home runs.

Recently back from his injury, Brett Minnich had a night putting together the first multi-homer game of his career with two solo blasts. Trevor Werner also hit a longball, a solo home run to open the fourth inning.