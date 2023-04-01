A&M baseball takes game one over Ole Miss 8-6

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On three different occasions the Aggie baseball team trailed Ole Miss in the series opener on Friday night, but A&M prevailed in the end 8-6.
Freshman Jace LaViolette hit the go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning right after the lightening break to give the Aggies a 7-4 lead.
The ball was flying out of Blue Bell Park with the Aggies and Rebels combining for seven home runs.
Recently back from his injury, Brett Minnich had a night putting together the first multi-homer game of his career with two solo blasts. Trevor Werner also hit a longball, a solo home run to open the fourth inning.
With the win, A&M improves to 2-5 in SEC play and also snaps a four-game losing skid. The Aggies will go for their first SEC series win on Saturday night when they take on the Rebels beginning at 7 p.m.