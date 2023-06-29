Jace LaViolette named to 2023 USA Collegiate National Team roster

LaViolette is the first Aggie to make the Collegiate National Team since Asa Lacy in 2019.

CARY, N.C. — The official 31-man roster for the 2023 Collegiate National Team roster was announced by USA Baseball on Thursday. Texas A&M outfielder Jace LaViolette was selected as the one of eight SEC players to make the team.

LaViolette is the first Aggie to make the Collegiate National Team since Asa Lacy was selected in 2019.

"After the most talented and competitive Training Camp, the staff completed a grueling selection process to get to the final roster today, "CNT manager Larry Lee said in a news release on 12thman.com. "Our roster is full of extremely talented and capable baseball players, and we are focused on representing the United States well in international competition. We are looking forward to getting our series against Chinese Taipei started tomorrow night in Cary."

The team will take on Chinese Taipei in the 20th installment of a series beginning on Friday, and will be played through July 4 at a number of venues in North Carolina. Shortly after, the US team will take on Japan in a series from July 7 - July 9 and July 11 and 12 in South Carolina.

The full 31-man roster is as follows:

Ben Abeldt (LHP) McKinney, TX: TCU

Matt Ager (RHP) Pleasanton, CA: UC Santa Barbara

Drew Beam (RHP) Murfreesboro, TN: Tennessee

Jac Caglianone (LHP/1B) Tampa, FL: Florida

Charlie Condon (1B/OF) Marietta, GA: Georgia

Christian Coppola (RHP) Galloway, NJ: Rutgers

Kaelen Culpepper (INF) Memphis, TN: Kansas State

Duce Gourson (INF) San Diego, CA: UCLA

Rodney Green, Jr. (OF) Richmond, CA: Cal

Luke Holman (RHP) Sinking Spring, PA

Carter Holton (LHP) Guyton, GA: Vanderbilt

Ryan Johnson (RHP) Red Oak, TX: Dallas Baptist

Seaver King (INF) Athena, GA: Wake Forest

Jace LaViolette (OF) Katy, TX: Texas A&M

Michael Massey (RHP) Suwanee, GA: Wake Forest

Xavier Meachem (RHP) Winterville, NC: NC A&T

Omar Melendez (LHP) Cayey, PR: Alabama State

Braden Montgomery (OF/RHP) Madison, MS: Stanford

Malcolm Moore (C) Sacramento, CA: Stanford

Christian Moore (INF) Brooklyn, NY: Tennessee

Brandon Neely (RHP) Seville, FL: Florida

Tyson Neighbors (RHP) Royse City, TX: Kansas State

Griff O'Ferrall (INF) Richmond, VA: Virginia

Fran Oschell III (RHP) Phoenixville, PA: Duke

Kyle Robinson (RHP) Vienna, VA: Texas Tech

Hagen Smith (LHP) Bullard, TX: Arkansas

Ryan Stafford (C) Folsom, CA: Cal Poly

JJ Wetherholt (INF) Mars, PA: West Virginia

Nicholas Wilson (RHP) Carrollton, TX: Southern

Jay Woolfolk (RHP) Chesterfield, VA: Virginia

Trey Yesavage (RHP) Boyertown, PA: East Carolina

Click here to read the full release on 12thman.com.