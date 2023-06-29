Jace LaViolette named to 2023 USA Collegiate National Team roster

CARY, N.C. — The official 31-man roster for the 2023 Collegiate National Team roster was announced by USA Baseball on Thursday. Texas A&M outfielder Jace LaViolette was selected as the one of eight SEC players to make the team.
LaViolette is the first Aggie to make the Collegiate National Team since Asa Lacy was selected in 2019.
"After the most talented and competitive Training Camp, the staff completed a grueling selection process to get to the final roster today, "CNT manager Larry Lee said in a news release on 12thman.com. "Our roster is full of extremely talented and capable baseball players, and we are focused on representing the United States well in international competition. We are looking forward to getting our series against Chinese Taipei started tomorrow night in Cary."
The team will take on Chinese Taipei in the 20th installment of a series beginning on Friday, and will be played through July 4 at a number of venues in North Carolina. Shortly after, the US team will take on Japan in a series from July 7 - July 9 and July 11 and 12 in South Carolina.
The full 31-man roster is as follows:
- Ben Abeldt (LHP) McKinney, TX: TCU
- Matt Ager (RHP) Pleasanton, CA: UC Santa Barbara
- Drew Beam (RHP) Murfreesboro, TN: Tennessee
- Jac Caglianone (LHP/1B) Tampa, FL: Florida
- Charlie Condon (1B/OF) Marietta, GA: Georgia
- Christian Coppola (RHP) Galloway, NJ: Rutgers
- Kaelen Culpepper (INF) Memphis, TN: Kansas State
- Duce Gourson (INF) San Diego, CA: UCLA
- Rodney Green, Jr. (OF) Richmond, CA: Cal
- Luke Holman (RHP) Sinking Spring, PA
- Carter Holton (LHP) Guyton, GA: Vanderbilt
- Ryan Johnson (RHP) Red Oak, TX: Dallas Baptist
- Seaver King (INF) Athena, GA: Wake Forest
- Jace LaViolette (OF) Katy, TX: Texas A&M
- Michael Massey (RHP) Suwanee, GA: Wake Forest
- Xavier Meachem (RHP) Winterville, NC: NC A&T
- Omar Melendez (LHP) Cayey, PR: Alabama State
- Braden Montgomery (OF/RHP) Madison, MS: Stanford
- Malcolm Moore (C) Sacramento, CA: Stanford
- Christian Moore (INF) Brooklyn, NY: Tennessee
- Brandon Neely (RHP) Seville, FL: Florida
- Tyson Neighbors (RHP) Royse City, TX: Kansas State
- Griff O'Ferrall (INF) Richmond, VA: Virginia
- Fran Oschell III (RHP) Phoenixville, PA: Duke
- Kyle Robinson (RHP) Vienna, VA: Texas Tech
- Hagen Smith (LHP) Bullard, TX: Arkansas
- Ryan Stafford (C) Folsom, CA: Cal Poly
- JJ Wetherholt (INF) Mars, PA: West Virginia
- Nicholas Wilson (RHP) Carrollton, TX: Southern
- Jay Woolfolk (RHP) Chesterfield, VA: Virginia
- Trey Yesavage (RHP) Boyertown, PA: East Carolina
Click here to read the full release on 12thman.com.
