Joni Taylor named head coach for 2023 USA women's basketball U19 team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Texas A&M women's basketball head coach Joni Taylor was selected as the head coach of the 2023 USA Women's U19 World Cup Team in a release from the organization on Tuesday, March 28.

The nomination is Taylor's fifth appearance with USA Basketball on the international stage, and she looks to repeat her gold medal performance with the U18 squad in 2022 in Buenos Aires.

Taylor will be assisted by Old Dominion University coach and DeLisha Milton-Jones and Indiana University coach Teri Moren.

"It is always an honor to represent America and USA Basketball," said Taylor in a press release. "I am thankful to be able to compete on a global stage alongside an incredible staff and an amazing group of young women. I can't wait to create even more memories in the Red, White and Blue with my USAB family."