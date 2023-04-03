Sam Houston promotes Chris Mudge to men's basketball head coach

Mudge, who replaces Jason Hooten, previously served as the team's associate head coach.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — When Bob Marlin accepting the Louisiana-Lafayette coaching job after a dozen years with Sam Houston, the Bearkats hired his assistant Jason Hooten as the next head coach.

On Monday, the men's basketball program once again turned to a long-time assistant to replace Hooten, who departed last week for New Mexico State after 13 years in Huntsville.

After a record-setting season, the school announced associate head coach Chris Mudge will take over the men's basketball program moving forward.

Mudge was an assistant during Hooten's entire tenure at Sam Houston. He was formally elevated to the associate head coach position in 2021.

Prior to his time at Sam Houston, Mudge was the assistant coach for the Midland College Chaparrals at the junior college level.