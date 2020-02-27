COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 12 Texas A&M women’s basketball team will look to extend its winning streak to five games against Alabama this Thursday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m.

The Aggies (22-5, 10-4 SEC) have won four consecutive games and jumped four spots in the AP Top-25 poll this past week. They dominated Georgia, 64-47, and Auburn, 84-54, boosting them to third in the Southeastern Conference standings. With a victory against the Crimson Tide (16-11, 6-8 SEC), A&M will be in prime position to secure a double-bye in the SEC Tournament (Mar. 5-8) next week with just one game remaining in the regular season.

The Maroon and White are one game ahead of Arkansas (9-5) and Kentucky (9-5) in the league. The Aggies have the head-to-head tiebreaker over Arkansas, but fell to Kentucky earlier in the year. There are just two games left in the regular season for each team ahead of the SEC Tournament.

Alabama enters Thursday’s matchup after defeating No.9 Mississippi State, 66-64, with a tip-in at the buzzer from sophomore Megan Abrams. The Crimson Tide are 5-2 in their last seven games, and the two losses came by a combined a score of five points.

Promotions

Thursday’s game against Alabama will be our Texas A&M Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day. Faculty and staff can purchase tickets for a reduced price ahead of time or at the gate for $3 (general admission) or $8 (reserved). Additionally, the women’s basketball team will be signing autographs at the conclusion of the game on the court of Reed Arena.

Fans can also receive a voucher to be redeemed at a later date for a commemorative Tyra White bobble head. White was a pivotal part of the 2011 National Championship team, and was a two-time All-Big 12 First Team selection.

Watch and Listen to the Aggies

• Thursday’s game will air on the SEC Network with Eric Frede and Tamika Catchings calling the action.

• The radio call of the game will be available in the Bryan-College Station area on 1150 AM and 93.7 FM. Describing the action are Tom Turbiville (play-by-play) and Tap Bentz (analyst).

About the Matchup

• Thursday’s game marks the 10th meeting between the Aggies and Crimson Tide. A&M holds a perfect 9-0 record over Alabama.

• The last time the two squads matched up was just nine games ago. The Maroon and White defeated Alabama, 79-74, in Tuscaloosa. N’dea Jones led the way with 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Shambria Washington added a career-high 20 points.

• The Aggies are 5-0 against the Crimson Tide in College Station, and boast a 24.6 win margin in those five matchups.

• Head coach Gary Blair holds an all-time record of 17-9 against Alabama, and is 18-2 against the Crimson Tide head coach, Kristy Curry.

Quick Hits

• Junior guard Chennedy Carter is eight points from passing Lisa Branch for third all-time in scoring at A&M.

• Carter was recognized as an Ann Meyers Drysdale Top 10 Finalist ... She leads the team averaging 22.0 points per game.

• Carter scored a season-high 37 points in a victory at Tennessee last Sunday, winning Co-SEC Player of the Week for her efforts.

• Carter extended her double-digit scoring streak to 59 games on Sunday with 23 points against Auburn.

• Junior forward N’dea Jones was named a top 10 finalist for the Katrina McClain Award, and has a league-leading 12 double-doubles in SEC play.

• Jones is averaging 14.7 points and 13.2 boards during SEC play, and grabbed a season-high 20 rebounds at Georgia.

• Jones’ 15 double-doubles on the season rank second in the SEC and are tied for 11th in the nation ... She has upped her career total to 25, which gives her sole possession of second on A&M’s all-time list, only behind Anriel Howard (33).

• Jones is tied for the league lead in the SEC and sixth in the country, averaging 11.7 rebounds per game, while leading the league in defensive boards (8.0/g).

• Senior guard Shambria Washington recorded seven assists in the first half against Auburn on Sunday. The point guard finished the game with eight dimes and just three turnovers.

• A&M has had four or more players score double digits in eight SEC games this season.