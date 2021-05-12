Baton Rouge Regional Canceled; Ends Aggie Season

The Aggie led the team and was 16th in the Southeastern Conference with a 73.07 stroke average this season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Baton Rouge Regional at the University Club Golf Course has been canceled due to poor weather and the course in its current condition being deemed not championship-caliber, the NCAA announced Wednesday.

Due to the tournament being canceled, committee policy states that the top six seeded teams in the regional automatically advance to the NCAA Championship, while the next three highest-ranked individuals outside of those six teams move on. Senior Courtney Dow fell outside of those top three individuals.

The Aggie led the team and was 16th in the Southeastern Conference with a 73.07 stroke average this season, and earned her first ever All-SEC honor, being selected to the All-SEC Second Team. She led the team with three top-20 finishes, including a top-10 finish at the Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate on Nov. 6-8.

