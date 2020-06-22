Battle For Texas 7v7 Tournament Cancelled

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — There will be no 7-on-7 state tournament in College Station this year.
The State 7-on-7 Organization cancelled its annual event at Veterans Park earlier this summer due to Covid-19 concerns, and that's when Championship 7v7 entered the picture with its "Battle For Texas" 7-on-7 tournament. It was scheduled to take place June 30-July 3 at Veterans Park, but the event organizer now says it has been cancelled.
"We sincerely value our relationships with all the coaches, players, families, referees, City of College Station and media that fully supported us and we do not want them to suffer any consequences that would have come their way if they participated in the event."
