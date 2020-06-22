Battle For Texas 7v7 Tournament Cancelled

This was the new 7-on-7 tournament scheduled to replace the State 7-on-7 Tournament held annually in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — There will be no 7-on-7 state tournament in College Station this year.

The State 7-on-7 Organization cancelled its annual event at Veterans Park earlier this summer due to Covid-19 concerns, and that's when Championship 7v7 entered the picture with its "Battle For Texas" 7-on-7 tournament. It was scheduled to take place June 30-July 3 at Veterans Park, but the event organizer now says it has been cancelled.