HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Sam Houston State’s Lydia Baxter is the Southland Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. All Southland weekly awards are presented by MidSouth Bank.

Baxter claimed the honor after leading her Bearkats to a pair of road wins consisting of a 93-80 performance over McNeese on Wednesday and a 72-63 outing over Abilene Christian on Saturday. The Austin native averaged 17.5 points on the week while shooting 70.6-percent from the floor.

Basketball Player of the Week – Lydia Baxter, Sam Houston State – Sr. – Forward – Austin, Texas

The senior forward averaged a double-double for the week as the Kats strung together their first three-game road winning streak in league play since the 2013-14 season.

Baxter became the eighth player in Bearkat history to reach 600 career rebounds following her performance at McNeese that included a career-high 27 points and 10 rebounds. She was efficient in the win over the Cowgirls, hitting nine of her 10 attempts from the floor in addition to nine of 10 from the free throw line. She followed up by hauling in another 10 boards, eight points, and a career-high six steals against the Wildcats as the Kats snapped an eight-game losing streak to ACU on Saturday.

Baxter currently is tied for fifth in the Southland with 2.2 steals per game. The senior has marked four contests this season with at least four steals. She also ranks third in in the conference for rebounding (8.5 rpg) and fourth in FG percentage (.507).

It is the second time this season that Baxter has won the SLC's Player of the Week honor.

Honorable Mention: Chanell Hayes, Stephen F. Austin; Shania Woods, New Orleans; Cassidy Barrios, Nicholls; Moe Kinard, Lamar.

Southland weekly award winners are nominated and voted upon by each school’s sports information director. Voting for one’s own athlete is not permitted. To earn honorable mention, a student-athlete must appear on 25 percent of ballots.