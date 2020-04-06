Bearkat Athletics Announces Plans To Return To Campus

Bearkat Athletics will begin phasing athletes back on campus beginning June 15.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Sam Houston State Athletics has begun the process to start welcoming student-athletes back to campus and begin working out again.

Barring any unforeseen changes to the current state and national plans for dealing with COVID-19, Bearkat Athletics will begin phasing athletes back on campus beginning June 15.

“First and foremost, we are keeping safety in mind when putting this plan together,” said Director of Athletics Bobby Williams. “This is a situation we have been monitoring since March and have been working closely with the president’s office, the Southland Conference, student health center along with our sports medicine and strength and conditioning programs.”

Student-athletes in football, volleyball, soccer and cross country can begin returning to campus on June 15. During their first week back, they will take part in community tracing on campus, go through a sports medicine athletic health care compliance process and initial student-athlete COVID-19 screening.

Beginning June 22, those student-athletes who have been back on campus for a week and completed the initial phases for return can begin to participate in voluntary athletic-related activities. Student-athletes will have access to the facilities and outdoor training will be allowed. Daily student-athlete screenings and monitoring will begin and testing will be determined by athletic training as necessary.

Starting on July 1, the student-athletes - in those four sports only - can begin countable athletic-related activities if allowable by NCAA bylaws, and each sport will work with athletic training and strength and conditioning to determine the appropriate squad sizes for each sport. Daily screening and any necessary testing will continue during this time.