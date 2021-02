HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Due to the inclement weather throughout Texas, Sam Houston’s season-opening baseball series with No. 20 Oklahoma State has been canceled and will not be made up.

The Bearkats will now open up the 2021 season on Wednesday vs Texas State at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The home season will open up on February 26 at Don Sanders Stadium when SHSU kicks off a 3-game series with UTSA.