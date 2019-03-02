HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The Sam Houston State Bearkats still remain the only Southland Conference team undefeated in conference play after they took down the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks in convincing fashion, 94-72, on Saturday night in front of 3,134 fans at Johnson Coliseum.

Cameron Delaney led the Bearkats (14-8, 9-0 SLC) with 18 points, followed closely by Kai Mitchell who dropped 16 points and collected 10 rebounds for a double-double against SFA (11-9, 4-4 SLC) in what was the largest win for the Kats since 1979 in the longtime series with the ‘Jacks.

In all, four players would finish in double figures on the night, including Chad Bowie played 20 big minutes off the bench and canned a trio of threes to go with four assists on his way to 13 points. Josh Delaney finished with 11 points and six assists while committing just one turnover against the SFA pressure.

A total team win for SHSU, it came with scoring from 10 of the 12 Bearkats that saw the floor. Of the 33 made baskets for the Kats 27 of them were assisted, a new season high for Sam Houston as a team.

SFA was led by Kevon Harris with 20 points despite early foul trouble for him causing him to sit for half of the first period.

First Half

- Albert Almanza scored nine of the Kats’ first 13 points in the first 6:30 of the ballgame, including the first of 12 Bearkat 3-point baskets of the game

- Mitchell shot 4-6 from the field and led the Kats with 12 points at the half

- The Bearkats shot a staggering 69 percent from the field and went 6-for-8 from the 3-point line in the opening frame

- Of the Bearkats 20 made baskets of the half, 16 of them had an assist opposed to only 4 assists for SFA

- SFA’s Kevon Harris picked up his third foul of the game with 8:16 to go in the first half with SHSU up 26-14. The Kats would outscore the ‘Jacks 32-20 in the final 8:16 to build a 24-point halftime lead

- The Lumberjacks shot just 40 percent for the half and 1-for-10 from the 3-point line

- The Kats shot 12-12 from the free throw line in the half on their way to hitting 16 of 18 shots from the charity stripe

Second Half

- Cameron Delaney pumped in half of his 18 points on three triples in the second half, all coming within 1:16 of each other and the third building the lead to its peak at 78-53 with 8:38 to play in the game

- Mitchell collected a double-double ending the night with 16 points and 10 rebounds

- Zach Nutall kept the momentum going for the Bearkats with two dunks in the second half and finished with nine points and a season-high nine rebounds off the bench

SHSU had 11 assists on 13 baskets in the second period

- Sam Houston’s 94 points are the most they have scored against a conference team this season

- The Bearkats won the battle in the paint scoring 38 opposed to SFA’s 18 points in the paint