Bearkats clinch WAC title with win at ACU

Sam Houston now awaits their playoff path, which will be revealed on the NCAA Selection Show on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on ESPNU.

ABILENE, Texas — The No. 1 Sam Houston Bearkats completed a perfect 10-0 regular season and captured the outright WAC title on Saturday, blasting Abilene Christian 35-9 at Wildcat Stadium.

The Kats (10-0) scored on four of their first six drives of the game and never had the game in doubt, finishing with 424 of total offense while holding ACU (5-6) to just 265 yards, including only 91 on the ground.

Noah Smith got into the end zone three times in the game, once on the ground and twice on passes from Eric Schmid. He finished with 65 yards of total offense, while Schmid finished with 244 yards and three scores in the air.

Jequez Ezzard put together his second straight 100-yard game with 106 yards receiving on five grabs as one of seven Bearkats to catch passes.

The Kats cashed in on each of their first two drives of the game to go up 14-0 after the end of the first quarter, getting a 6-yard touchdown grab from Ife Adeyi and a 6-yard run from Ramon Jefferson.

Sam Houston upped the lead to 21-0 two drives later with an 80-yard drive capped by a 28-yard pass from Schmid to Noah Smith up the right sideline. Smith tacked on another score on the ground later on in the quarter, getting into the end zone from a yard out to finish off a 12-play, 78-yard drive.

Things took a while to get going in the third quarter before Kameryn Alexander provided a spark by picking off ACU quarterback Peyton Mansell and setting the Kats up deep in Wildcat territory. Four plays later Smith got into the end zone again, hauling in a 4-yard pass from Schmid for his third score of the game.

