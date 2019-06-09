HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The 2019 home season opens up for the No. 25 Sam Houston State Bearkats on Saturday when they host Oklahoma Panhandle State at Bowers Stadium.

Saturday’s game, which is sponsored by KSAM 101.7 FM, has been deemed as a White Out with the Bearkats set to wear their white jerseys and fans attending the game being encouraged to wear white. Official White Out t-shirts can be purchased for $10 at Barefoot in Huntsville.



The game will be steamed on the ESPN+ with Randy McIlvoy and Shea Walker on the call. The game can also be heard on KSAM 101.7 FM with Rob Hipp and Brian Adams in the booth bringing the action over the airwaves, joined by Dave Fanucchi on the sidelines.

Fans are also encouraged to follow @BearkatsFB and @BearkatSports on Twitter and Instagram for updates and behind-the-scenes looks throughout the weekend and the 2019 season.

QUICK HITTERS

- The Bearkats are looking to move to 30-3 in games played at Bowers Stadium under Keeler, who took over for the 2014 season.

- Sam Houston State enters 2019 having posted a winning season in each of the past nine years, not having a sub-.500 season since the 2009 team went 5-6. The streak is the longest in school history, with the next most being 5 years in a row from 1952-56 under Paul Pierce.

- Currently Jacksonville State holds the most consecutive years with a winning season in all of the FCS, entering 2019 with 16 straight (last losing season in 2002), while Eastern Washington has 12 (last losing season in 2006) and North Dakota State also has 9 (last losing season in 2009).

- SHSU opened up the 2019 season in Week 1 at New Mexico, marking the first time the Kats have battled an FBS opponent since opening the 2015 season at Texas Tech.

- Senior wide receiver Nathan Stewart is one of just four players in FCS history to reach 1,000 yards receiving as a freshman, sophomore and junior. Should he reach 1,000 receiving yards again in 2019 he would join Terrell Hudgins (Elon) and Cooper Kupp (Eastern Washington) as the only players in FCS history to do so in four straight years.

- Entering the 2018 season, Sam Houston was 1 of just 3 teams in the FCS, along with North Dakota State and New Hampshire, to reach the FCS playoffs each of the previous 7 seasons before eventually missing the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

- In that 7-year playoff run, the Kats posted an impressive 16-7 mark, trailing only NDSU in playoff wins during that span. Sam Houston reached at least the national semifinals in 5 of those 7 seasons, including back-to-back trips to the FCS championship game in both 2011 and 2012.

- Since K.C. Keeler took over in 2014 the Kats have reached the 40-point mark 37 times, going 35-2 in those games.

- The Kats return nine of 11 starters on defense from a squad that allowed its lowest total yards per game since 2015.

- Ty Brock set an SHSU freshman record with 2,417 passing yards in 2018, nearly 1,000 more than the previous record set by Matt Buss with 1,444 yards in 1998.