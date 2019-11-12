FRISCO, Texas — The Southland Conference announced its all-academic volleyball teams on Tuesday with Sam Houston State landing three on the first team, per a release from league officials.

Sophomore Breanne Chausse, junior Ashley Lewis and senior Addison Miller all were automatic selections onto the team, making SHSU the only team in the league with three first teamers. The Kats, along with SFA, were the only two schools to put three combined players on either the first or second team.

Chausse was an automatic selection after being named to the CoSIDA Academic All-Region second team last month. The sophomore from Coppell currently holds a 4.00 GPA in finance in the classroom, but was also a third team all-SLC selection on the court.

She finished eighth in the SLC with 3.08 kills per set for the year while hitting .277. Chausse was also huge in getting the Kats to the finals of the SLC Tournament, landing on the all-tournament team after averaging 4.30 kills per set and hitting at a .415 clip for the three-match week.

Lewis holds a 3.89 GPA in marketing and was also an automatic selection onto the team for the first time after earning all-Southland Conference first team honors. For the season she averaged 3.58 kills per set, which was third in the league.

Miller also hauled in another honor to her slew of awards to cap her senior season. Holding a 3.83 GPA in health sciences, the Prosper native is coming off a stellar senior year. She was named the SLC Libero of the Year and to the all-SLC first team, and was also named to the all-tournament team at the SLC Tournament.

For the season she averaged 4.97 digs per set, and also set an SHSU single-season record with 666 total digs for the year, becoming the first Bearkat in program history to surpass 600 digs in a single season.

The Kats put together a 19-14 season in 2019, advancing to the second round of the NIVC in their first postseason appearance since 1996. They lose just two seniors off the roster heading into the 2020 campaign.