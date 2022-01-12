Bearkats standout Savion Flagg has been added to the Lou Henson Award mid-season watch list

Flagg, a Texas A&M transfer, leads the WAC by averaging almost 20 points per game.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Sam Houston graduate transfer Savion Flagg has been named to the 2021-22 Lou Henson Award mid-season watch list, CollegeInsider.com announced on Wednesday.

The Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award, which is presented annually to the top mid-major player in Division I college basketball, honors the former Illinois and New Mexico State head coach who won 775 games in 41 seasons.

Flagg has scored in double digits in all 16 games he has played this season and is tied for 26th in the country in scoring at 19.9 points per game which also leads the Western Athletic Conference. He is ranked 42nd in the country in rebounds at 8.6 per game.

The award is named after Lou Henson who is the winningest coach in Illinois basketball history with 423 victories. During his 21 seasons (1975-1996), Henson led the Fighting Illini to 16 postseason appearances, including 12 NCAA tournaments and a Final Four appearance in 1989.

Henson, who is also the all-time winningest coach in New Mexico State history with 289 victories, is one of only 11 coaches to take two different schools to the NCAA Final Four. His teams have made 19 NCAA appearances and four NIT appearances.