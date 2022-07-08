x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Bears earn Top-10 ranking in preseason Coaches poll

The first Coaches' Poll of the 2022 college football season was released Monday, and the Baylor Bears got high marks.

More Videos

WACO, Texas — After a surprise run to the Big 12 championship in 2021, Baylor is getting high praise heading in to the 2022 season.

Monday, the preseason Coaches' poll was released and the Bears were ranked 10th, the second-highest preseason mark for a Big 12 squad.

Baylor enters the year needing to replace a few key pieces, like RB's Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner and WR Tyquan Thornton. But, it does so with Blake Shapen as the starting quarterback, after he set a Big 12 Championship Game and AT&T Stadium record completing his first 17 passes in the conference title game against Oklahoma State.

The Bears also welcome Tulsa transfer Jaxon Player to play on the defensive line alongside Siaki "Apu" Ika.

The full preseason Coaches Poll is listed below.

2022 Preseason Coaches Poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Michigan
  7. Texas A&M
  8. Utah
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Oregon
  13. NC State
  14. Michigan State
  15. USC
  16. Pittsburgh
  17. Miami
  18. Texas
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Wisconsin
  21. Kentucky
  22. Cincinnati
  23. Arkansas
  24. Ole Miss
  25. Houston

No. 10 Baylor opens the season against Albany. Kickoff Sept. 3rd is set for 6 p.m. at McLane Stadium in Waco.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out