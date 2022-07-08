Bears earn Top-10 ranking in preseason Coaches poll

The first Coaches' Poll of the 2022 college football season was released Monday, and the Baylor Bears got high marks.

WACO, Texas — After a surprise run to the Big 12 championship in 2021, Baylor is getting high praise heading in to the 2022 season.

Monday, the preseason Coaches' poll was released and the Bears were ranked 10th, the second-highest preseason mark for a Big 12 squad.

Baylor enters the year needing to replace a few key pieces, like RB's Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner and WR Tyquan Thornton. But, it does so with Blake Shapen as the starting quarterback, after he set a Big 12 Championship Game and AT&T Stadium record completing his first 17 passes in the conference title game against Oklahoma State.

The Bears also welcome Tulsa transfer Jaxon Player to play on the defensive line alongside Siaki "Apu" Ika.

The full preseason Coaches Poll is listed below.

2022 Preseason Coaches Poll

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Notre Dame Michigan Texas A&M Utah Oklahoma Baylor Oklahoma State Oregon NC State Michigan State USC Pittsburgh Miami Texas Wake Forest Wisconsin Kentucky Cincinnati Arkansas Ole Miss Houston