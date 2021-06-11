Bennett Caps Off Day One at Arnold Palmer Cup

Tomorrow’s morning round features foursome matches, while the afternoon has mixed-foursome play on the schedule.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett completed the first round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Cup with Duke’s Erica Shepard on Friday at Rich Harvest Farms.

The Aggie and Blue Devil represented Team USA and fell to the pairing of Hugo Townsend (Boise State) and Beatrice Wallin (Florida State) of the International squad 4&3 in the mixed four-ball match. Team USA and Team International are tied 6-6 heading into round two.

Despite the loss, Bennett holed six birdies and didn’t card a single hole over par. The field battled the elements all day long, with weather forcing two rain delays that stalled play for more than three hours total.