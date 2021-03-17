Bennett Leads the Aggies at Tiger Invitational

Madisonville native Sam Bennett charged up the leaderboard with a 3-under 69 in the final round of play to finish in a tie for 30th.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Junior Sam Bennett led the way for the Texas A&M men’s golf team as the Aggies wrapped up play at the Tiger Invitational Presented by Jason Dufner at the Grand National Lake Course on Wednesday.

Bennett charged up the leaderboard with a 3-under 69 in the final round of play to finish in a tie for 30th. The Madisonville, Texas, native’s 69 marked the third-best score in the third round among all 89 players.

Redshirt sophomore William Paysse tied for 36th at 2-over. Seniors Walker Lee and Brandon Smith carded three-round totals of 4-over par to tie for 46th, and senior Dan Erickson registered a 5-over to tie for 61st. Competing as an individual, redshirt freshman Matthew Denton tied for 82nd at 14-over.

As a team, the Aggies finished 11th with a 4-over 868. Auburn won the team title at 26-under (838), and Arkansas’ Tyson Reeder won the individual title with a score of 206 (-10).