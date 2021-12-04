Bennett named Ben Hogan Award Golfer of the Month for March

The Madisonville native has now won three straight starts

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett has been named the Ben Hogan Award March Golfer of the Month, the Hogan Trophy Award Foundation has announced.

Bennett, a junior, won a pair of top-flight tournaments during March. He claimed the individual title at the Cabo Collegiate at TPC San Antonio, the month’s highest-rated collegiate tournament, with a 5-under score of 211. He closed March by taking first place at the Old Waverly Collegiate with a three-round sum of 205 (-11).

Overall, the product of Madisonville, Texas, posted a 70.22 scoring average over nine rounds, which also included a tie for 30th at the Tiger Invitational. Bennett twice was named the SEC Golfer of the Week.

Bennett is currently ranked 13th according to the Scratch Players World Amateur Ranking (SPWAR) and 27th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR). He is one of 10 golfers to rank among the top 35 in the SPWAR, WAGR, Golfweek/Sagarin and Golfstat rankings.

The monthly honor counts any college, amateur or professional event completed during the month. The other March finalists were North Florida’s Nick Gabrelcik and NC State’s Benjamin Shipp.

Fifteen total ballots were cast, with 12 coming from members of the Hogan Trophy Award Foundation and Friends of Golf as well as three social media fan ballots. Bennett swept the Facebook, Instagram and Twitter votes. Winning a monthly award is not a prerequisite to be named a Ben Hogan Award semifinalist, finalist or winner.