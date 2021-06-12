Bennett Picks up First Win at Arnold Palmer Cup

The All-American and the Blue Devil dominated the match from start to finish, failing to fall behind Team International’s Emily Price (Kent State) and Joe Pagdin (Florida). The American duo took hole one and then after Team International tied things up on three, the pair won four of the next eight holes to seal the match.

Beginning with a single hole and an idea over 30 years ago, Rich Harvest Farms has evolved into one of the most exclusive clubs in the country. The lush grounds and course were designed and constructed by Jerry Rich out of what were once corn and grazing fields, making it one of the few golf courses in Golf Digest America’s Top 100 that are owner designed. Jerry drew his influence from Augusta National, Dick Wilson’s Pine Tree, as well as close friends Bob Murphy and Sam Snead. Upon the course’s completion in 1998, Rich Harvest Farms was rated the 5th Best New Private Golf Course by Golf Digest in 1997. Three years later, it made Golf Digest’s America’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses, where it remains to this day. With an extremely limited membership, award-winning accommodations, and one of the greatest golf courses in country, Rich Harvest Farms has received critical acclaim from every major golf publication in the country.