Bennett Shines in PGA Tour U, World Amateur Rankings

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M rising senior Sam Bennett was ranked No. 2 in the first edition of the PGA Tour University Summer Ranking, the organization announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Bennett was ranked No. 6 in the most recent edition of the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Bennett, from Madisonville, Texas, enjoyed one of the most dominating seasons in school history in 2020-21. A first-team PING All-American, Bennett won a trio of tournament crowns as a junior with first-place finishes at the Cabo Collegiate, the Old Waverly Intercollegiate and the Aggie Invitational. Bennett’s win at the Cabo Collegiate came with a PGA Tour exemption to the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio. Bennett’s three victories were the third-most in a season by an Aggie in school history.

Additionally, Bennett shined for Team USA at the Arnold Palmer Cup and received the exemption to the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational, which goes to the player who best represents the "Arnold Palmer Legacy,” as determined by a vote among his fellow participants.

In 10 collegiate tournaments in 2020-21, Bennett posted five top 5 finishes and led the Aggies with a 70.53 scoring average, which was second-lowest in school history. He now owns two of the top three scoring averages in school history. He was also undefeated in match play during the Aggies’ run to the SEC Championship semifinals.