Bennett struggles in PGA Tour Debut, Palmer shoots Even in opening round of Texas Open

Bennett, from Madisonville, Texas, birdied the 591-yard par 5 to finish the round with an 8-over 80, but said he enjoyed the round especially with his brother, Marcus, on the bag.



"Me and my brother Marcus, even though golf was terrible, we really enjoyed the walk today. I didn’t want to go ‘naked’ for my first Tour event so finishing off with a birdie was pretty cool. I got a little standing ovation after that one.”



Bennett returns to action at 2:10 p.m. on Friday from the 10th tee and will be paired with Roger Sloan and Rhein Gibson. Bennett earned the PGA Tour exemption to the VTO by winning the Cabo Collegiate, which was contested at the TPC San Antonio in early March. Since that victory at Cabo, Bennett has added another tournament title to his resume and been named Southeastern Conference Golfer of the Week twice.



