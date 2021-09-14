Bennett Tied for Fifth After Second Round of Maridoe Collegiate Invitational

As a team, No. 16 Texas A&M is tied for fifth with No. 9 Texas Tech at 14-over.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M men’s golf’s Sam Bennett is tied for fifth after two rounds of play at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational at Maridoe Golf Club.

Bennett stormed out of the gates, carding a 4-under 32 on the front nine with birdies on Nos. 3, 5, 6 and 7. He carded three bogeys and a birdie on the back nine to finish the round with a 2-under 70. The Madisonville, Texas, native is six shots behind Arizona State’s Cameron Sisk, who holds the individual lead.

As a team, No. 16 Texas A&M is tied for fifth with No. 9 Texas Tech at 14-over. The Maroon & White carded a 4-over 292 Tuesday. No. 3 Arizona State leads the tournament at even-par with No. 5 Texas (+2), No. 7 Oklahoma (+4) and No. 25 Liberty (+11) rounding out the top five.

“Again, Sam played a good round of golf,” head coach Brian Kortan said. “The last few holes we played the wind really picked up, and we didn’t execute the way we needed to finish off the round. For the most part, our guys did a great job. We need to play the par-5s better. Tomorrow, our goal is to shoot the low round of the day. We are quite a bit behind, but we need to shoot a great round of golf on a really challenging golf course and see where we end up. We will try to work our way up the leaderboard tomorrow and it will take all five guys to put good scores on the board. This is the type of tournament where I am learning a lot about this team. This is a great field on a championship-level course.”

Walker Lee is tied for 24th at 5-over as the Houston native shot a 1-over 73 in the second round. Lee was 3-under on the front nine, but suffered back-to-back double bogeys to open the back nine before a birdie on No. 15 and a bogey on No. 18.

Phichaksn Maichon also carded a 1-over 73 and is tied for 36th at 7-over. Michael Heidelbaugh is tied for 30th at 6-over after shooting a 76, and Vishnu Sadagopan is tied for 52nd at 10-over.

The Aggies close out the tournament at 11 a.m. Wednesday, and are paired with the Texas Tech and Liberty. Live scoring can be found online via Golfstat here.