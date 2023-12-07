Big 12 Conference football championship game agreement extended with AT&T Stadium

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark announced the partnership extension during Big 12 Media Days.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Big 12 Conference championship game will continue to be held annually at AT&T Stadium in Arlington through 2030.

Big 12 Comissioner Brett Yormark made the announcement during his address on the first day of Big 12 Media Days.

The game has been held at AT&T Stadium every season since 2009. Granted, there was not a Big 12 title game from 2010 to 2017, but it has been held at Jerry World the last eight seasons where one was held.

"It's a world class venue, probably the best in America," Yormark said when asked why the decision was made to extend instead of exploring other options. "It's nice that we start our season here and end it here."

.@Big12Conference commish Brett Yormark says the Big 12 title game has agreed to a new deal with AT&T Stadium, holding it until 2030. #Big12FB #Big12MediaDays #Big12 — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) July 12, 2023

The Big 12 title game will also have a halftime performance for the first time ever, Yormark said. The artist will be announced on Aug. 12 when tickets go on sale, he added.

.@Big12Conference championship game tickets will go on sale Aug. 12, and for the 1st time ever, include a halftime show featuring an artist to be announced on Aug. 12, Yormark says. — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) July 12, 2023

"We have enjoyed an incredible relationship with the Big 12 Conference, and are honored to continue hosting the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium," said Dallas Cowboys Chief Operating Officer Stephen Jones. "The games, fans and atmosphere have been incredible, and we're thrilled to continue the tradition of having the best teams in the Big 12 earn the right to play for the title in Arlington."

The 2022 Big 12 Football Championship had the second-highest attendance of all conference title games with 69,335 spectators as No. 10 Kansas State defeated No. 3 TCU, 31-28 in overtime. Additionally, the 2022 Football Championship game delivered 9.4 million viewers on ABC, the most watched Big 12 Championship since 2018. Ratings were up 15% from 2021, peaking at 12.7 million viewers, the most of any conference championship across all networks.