Big 10 conference calls off fall football season

The Big Ten Conference won't be playing football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19. The move comes six day after the conference that includes programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential coronavirus disruptions. Instead, all fall sports in the Big Ten have been called off and a spring season will be explored. Speculation has run rampant for several days that the Big Ten was moving toward this decision. On Monday, coaches throughout the conference tried to push back the tide, publicly pleading for more time and threatening to look elsewhere for games this fall.