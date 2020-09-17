Big Ten conference will play 8-game football season beginning Oct. 23

The Big Ten is going to give fall football a shot after all. Less than five weeks after postponing fall sports to spring because of the pandemic, the conference changed course. The Big Ten says its Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously to restart sports. The Big Ten plans to begin its season on Oct. 23 with an eight-game schedule for each team. The development of rapid daily testing for the coronavirus was a major factor in the decision.
