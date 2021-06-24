Blair Adds Vernette Skeete to Staff

Skeete comes to Aggieland after spending the previous season (2020-21) as a member of the Illinois women’s basketball staff under head coach Nancy Fahey

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Gary Blair announced the hiring of Vernette Skeete as co-associate head coach on Thursday, completing the 2021-22 coaching staff.

“We are extremely pleased with the hiring of Vernette Skeete,” Blair said. “We have a multi-talented staff, and I will use each of their talents to keep us moving forward and competing on the national stage. It was important for me to way the needs of our entire program, especially our players. She will have a seamless transition working with our guards and throughout the program.”

Skeete comes to Aggieland after spending the previous season (2020-21) as a member of the Illinois women’s basketball staff under head coach Nancy Fahey. During her time with the Illini, five players earned Academic All-Big Ten honors.

“I’m super excited to work with this experienced staff and legendary coach,” Skeete said. “A&M has such a storied history and I’m really looking forward to contribute my passion and energy to this mix of success. I really felt at home getting to know Coach Blair and this staff. I could tell right away that I fit with the vision and direction of this program. I’m ready to get to work and bring the success this program is used to. It’s refreshing to be under his leadership. I can’t wait to compete and develop talent in an elite minded program.”

Prior to Illinois, Skeete spent six seasons at Marquette and was crucial in the Golden Eagles’ rise to national prominence. The program experienced the most successful run in its history during her tenure, reaching as high as No. 8 in the AP Poll in 2019 - the highest ranking in program history. Skeete helped the team to three Big East Championships, including the 2017 tournament title as well as the 2018 and 2019 regular-season championships, also the first for the program.

“I was not in a hurry with this hire as I wanted to find the right fit,” Blair said. “I told our players it was a compliment to them the amount of quality folks that applied for this job. Skeete is well respected throughout the country. She has great connections in the South, Midwest and junior college ranks where she was an outstanding player and coach. Skeete had her choice of openings at the power-five level, but her success as a head coach and truly wanting to be an Aggie is why we are bringing her in as our recruiting coordinator and co-associate head coach. She has an understanding of what the SEC is all about and welcomes that challenge. “

From 2016-17 through the 2019-20 seasons, Marquette notched four consecutive 20-win seasons, including a program-record 27 victories in 2018-19. The Golden Eagles reached three straight NCAA Tournaments and were poised for an at-large bid again in 2020 prior to the tournament’s cancellation.

Skeete was vital in the development of one of the most successful classes in Marquette history as Allazia Blockton, Sandra Dahling, Erika Davenport, Natisha Hiedeman, Danielle King, and Amani Wilborn graduated with more than 8,000 combined points scored, making the Golden Eagles the only Division I program at the time with five 1,300-point scorers on the floor. Blockton (2018) and Natisha Hiedeman (2019) captured back-to-back Big East Player of the Year honors for MU.

Prior to Marquette, Skeete spent two seasons (2012-14) as the head coach at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Florida. She compiled a record of 49-13 and was named the 2012-13 NJCAA Region 8 Coach of the Year, Panhandle Conference Coach of the Year and Florida College System Activities Association Coach of the Year after leading her squad to the 2013 conference and region championships, and a fourth-place finish in the NJCAA National Tournament.

Skeete’s career at the Division I level began with three seasons (2009-12) at Miami (Florida), including one year as coordinator of basketball operations and two seasons as an assistant coach. During her tenure, the Hurricanes became a leader in the ACC, winning the 2010-11 league title. The program rose to a top-10 national ranking during the 2011-12 season and earned consecutive No. 3 seeds in the 2011 and 2012 NCAA Tournaments.

Before coaching at Miami, Skeete spent the 2008-09 season at Northwest Florida State College in Destin, Fla., as well as the previous five seasons with the Essence Girls Basketball Club Program, and the 2005-08 seasons at her alma mater, Malone (Florida) High School, where she was named MVP of the 2001 FHSAA State Championship as a senior.