COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Gary Blair named Christina Richardson to be the next Director of Operations on Thursday.

“Christina will be a great addition to our staff because she understands what being an Aggie and hard work is all about,” Blair said. “She is replacing Erich Birch who was with me since I got here. We needed someone who understands logistics, has organizational skills and is experienced as a Director of Operations at other universities. She worked here as a student manager, and now brings a wealth of experience back to Aggieland. We are so proud to welcome her back home to help us compete at the highest level.”

Christina Richardson spent four seasons in the same role for the George Washington women’s basketball team. In her role, Richardson oversees all operations of the GW program and worked in conjunction with coaches and support staff to meet all team needs.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be coming back to Aggieland,” Richardson said. “Eleven years ago, Coach Blair gave me an opportunity as a student-manager that changed my life forever. I am so excited to be able to come back and help him continue his legacy of success. I have a tremendous amount of respect for his staff, this program and this university and I am unbelievably grateful to be a part of it. Texas A&M women’s basketball has always been a family, and I am ecstatic to be coming home.”

The Katy, Texas, native returns to Aggieland after serving as a student manager from 2011-14. She was a part of the Aggies’ 2011 National Championship team and 2013 SEC Championship squad. Richardson received her bachelor’s degree in sports management and minor in business administration in 2014.

After Aggieland, the former student went on to become a graduate assistant at Siena College for one season (2014-15) and then Mississippi State under longtime Aggie assistant coach Vic Schaefer and current Texas head coach from 2015-17.

While a member of the Bulldogs, she was a part of a Sweet 16 run and the programs first ever NCAA Championship appearance in 2017 after upsetting the UConn Huskies in the Final Four. She capped off her stay in Starkville, Mississippi, earning her Master’s of Science in Sport Administration.