ALVIN, Texas — The Blinn College baseball team (10-4, 2-1) took two out of three games in the first conference series of the season by splitting a doubleheader with Alvin Community College on Saturday.

After losing a pitching duel 1-0, the Buccaneers bounced back with a 5-1 win to take the series against the Dolphins.

“It was a very good day for us to learn that winning is hard and that we have to stay in the baseball game and compete for 21 or 27 outs,” said Harvey McIntyre, Blinn head coach. “The goal was to win the series and we did.”

Alvin 1 – Blinn 0

Alvin scored one run in the bottom of the ninth inning and walked away with a 1-0 victory over Blinn to open the doubleheader.

Trevor Mott pitched a gem, allowing one hit, while striking out 10, in 5 1/3 frames. Grant Wood was phenomenal in relief, allowing just one hit and one run, while totaling five strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.

Blinn outhit Alvin, 6-2, as Caden Homniok led the way with two hits. Jack Schell, Brett Minnich, Kam Kelton and Tyler Russell each had one hit.

After loading the bases with two walks and a player being hit by a pitch, Alvin walked in the winning run.

Blinn 5 – Alvin 1

The Buccaneers scored four late runs in order to defeat Alvin, 5-1, to conclude the doubleheader.

Jack Driskell was solid on the mound for the Buccaneers, allowing one run and four hits through the first 5 2/3 innings of the game. Eric Oakes earned the win, allowing just one hit in 1 1/3 innings.

Westley Schields went 2-for-4 and knocked in one run and scored one run to lead the offense. Homniok drove in one run, while Schell scored two, and Ben Hovda and Dalton Davis each scored one.

Blinn opened the game with a 1-0 lead as Schell scored on Homniok’s single in the first inning.

The Buccaneers held the one-run lead until Alvin tied the game in the bottom of the fifth.

Blinn took back the lead for good after scoring four runs in the seventh inning. An error allowed Hovda to start out the inning on first base, followed by Davis singling. Then, Hovda scored on a wild pitch and Davis scored on a double by Schields. The Buccaneers added their final two runs due to an Alvin error that allowed Schields and Schell to score.