Blinn baseball upsets No. 14 McLennan, 4-1

Buccaneers’ pitching staff totaled 15 strikeouts

BRENHAM, Texas — Behind a strong pitching performance, the Blinn College baseball team was able to upset No. 14 McLennan Community College, 4-1, in the Buccaneers’ home opener at Leroy Dreyer Field Wednesday.

With the win, the Buccaneers improved their record to 5-1.

“Our team hung in there and did a phenomenal job all day against a great offensive team,” head coach Harvey McIntyre said. “To be able to throw up eight zeroes is pretty special. All of the arms were outstanding, and it is great to come out with a win.”

The pitching staff totaled 15 strikeouts during the nine-inning game. Jace Hutchins started the game and sealed the win for the Buccaneers after throwing three hitless innings and striking out three. Patrick Hail and Colten Drake pitched two scoreless innings each, while Grant Wood pitched one hitless inning for the save.

“As a staff we have been really working hard at controlling our second and third pitches, and it really paid off,” Hail said. “We had lots of strikeouts today. Getting up early really helped us, and the pitchers really staying locked in, and the batters having competitive at-bats really kept the game rolling.”

Jack Schell went 2-for-4 and drove in one run to help lead Blinn’s offense. Nick Wolff recorded one hit, one RBI, and scored one run, while Preston Hoffart, Garrison Weiss and Westley Shields each scored one run.

“The guy throwing for McLennan had a good arm, but threw a fast ball up and I made him pay for it,” Wolff said. “Before that we had guys get on first and second, and if they didn’t get on there, then I wouldn’t have gotten to knock a run in. Our pitchers came through today and are the anchor of our team.”

Blinn took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning after Schields and Kam Kelton each drew walks, and Wolff hit a single for Schields to score.

The Buccaneers held on to the 1-0 lead until the sixth inning when they added three runs to the board. Wolff scored the first run of the inning on a wild pitch, while Hoffart scored the next run on an error. Schell drove in Blinn’s final run with a one-run single for the Buccaneers to lead 4-0.

McLennan scored its only run of the game in the top of the eighth inning. Leading 4-1, Wood came into the game and retired the first three batters in the ninth inning for the save.