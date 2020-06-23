Bombers announce they have signed a pair of Blinn players

The Bombers open the 2020 season at Travis Field against the Round Rock Hairy Men on June 30 at 7:05 PM.

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Bombers announced today the addition of three junior college players to the 2020 roster, including two local players from Blinn and one from Temple.

Jack Brinley graduated from Georgetown High School just north of Austin. He is a right-handed pitcher for Temple College and was second in the rotation before the cancelation of the season. He finished with a 2-1 record and tallied 19 strikeouts in 18.2 innings pitched.

Caden Homniok, a first-time Bomber, is a Houston, Texas native. He appeared in 21 games for Blinn during the shortened 2020 baseball season, hit .274, drove in 8 runs for the Buccaneers, and had an impressive 6 stolen bases. Before joining the Buccaneers, he was named a High School All-State Shortstop in both 2018 & 2019.

Also joining the Brazos Valley Bombers for the first time is catcher Preston Hoffart. The Conroe, Texas native finished the 2020 season at Blinn with a .215 batting average. He had 14 hits, including 2 doubles, 2 stolen bases and drove in 6 runs with the Buccaneers. During his time behind the plate he has shown off his impressive arm by catching 8 runners stealing and assisted in 5 double plays.