BRENHAM, Texas — Thirteen Blinn College football players earned all-conference honors from the Southwest Junior College Football Conference.

“This group worked hard all year long and made significant contributions to our team this season, so I am happy that they were recognized,” Blinn head coach Ryan Mahon said.

Wide receivers Danny Gray (Dallas) and Xavier Hutchinson ( Jacksonville, Fla.) earned first-team accolades while offensive lineman Juan Quezada (Austin) and defensive back Marco Domio (Houston) picked up second-team honors.

“We were so explosive on offense because of Danny and Xavier, and they really played off each other, so they were a tremendous duo.” Mahon said. “Marco was a no-brainer to receive this honor because he was solid for us all year, and Juan got this honor as a true freshman, so that really is a testament to him and he has a really bright future.”

Gray led the conference with 97.4 yards receiving per game, while Hutchinson followed with 81.5 yards per game. Gray led the Buccaneers with 877 yards on 54 receptions for eight touchdowns in nine games, and Hutchinson caught 47 receptions for 652 yards and five touchdowns in eight games.

Quezada played a crucial role on the offensive line in five games, while Domio totaled 26 tackles and led Blinn with eight passes broken up in eight games.

Quarterback Brock Landis (Houston), running back Devin McAdoo (Fresno), tight end Hayden Hagler (Sulpher, La.), and center Stanley Mark (Seguin) earned honorable mention on the offensive side of the ball.

Blinn’s offense ranked third in the nation in total yards with 481.6 and passing touchdowns with 29, while the Buccaneers finished fifth in passing yards per game with 298.9.

Landis led the Buccaneers with 166 of 307 completions for 2,619 yards and 28 touchdowns. He was second in the nation with 291 yards per game. McAdoo rushed for 403 yards on 84 carries for two touchdowns, while Hagler and Mark played a big role on offense in four games.

Defensive backs Ben Langston (The Woodlands) and Darius VanDyke (Selma), defensive linemen Josh Ellison (College Station) and Kemon Smith (New Orleans, La.), and linebacker Josh Reed (Houston) earned honorable mention on defense.

Langston was second on the team with 52 tackles and led the Buccaneers with four interceptions, while VanDyke led Blinn with 53 tackles and tallied six broken up passes and one interception. Ellison totaled 29 tackles, one sack, two broken up passes, and recovered one fumble. Smith recorded 14 tackles and led Blinn with six tackles for losses, and Reed recorded 22 tackles and three tackles for losses.

Blinn posted a 4-5 overall record and went 2-5 in conference play.