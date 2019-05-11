BRENHAM, Texas — The Blinn College men’s basketball team (2-0) downed Lone Star College-CyFair, 99-59, on Monday night in the Kruse Center.

“Our guys came in focused and I was happy that they built a big lead,” said Scott Schumacher, Blinn head coach. “It was nice that we were able to play everybody and that they all contributed.”

AJ Rainey led the Buccaneers with 18 points and four three-pointers, while Azariah Seay and Bonke Maring each contributed 10, and Cardell McGee, Jacob Paske and Nic Tata each chipped in nine.

“It felt good to get another big win and we are getting better as a team the more we play,” Rainey said. “Everybody can score and it makes it a lot of fun to rack up a lot of points together.”

Rainey led the Buccaneers with four three-pointers and totaled 16 points in the first half for Blinn to lead 56-20. He opened the game with seven straight points to help the Buccaneers jump out to a 16-0 lead. Lone Star-CyFair landed on the board at the 15 minute mark, but Blinn answered back. Pedro Castro scored five points to lead Blinn on a 25-7 run for a 41-9 advantage. Maring and Paske combined for the final four points of the half for the 36-point lead.

Seay kept things rolling for the Buccaneers with a three-pointer to open the second half. Tristan Ikpe hit back-to-back two-pointers for Blinn to lead 66-24 and Paske totaled five points on a 13-2 run for Blinn to lead 79-28. Lone Star-CyFair finished the game on a 6-2 run before Blinn claimed the 40-point win.

Next, the Buccaneers will open the Midland Classic against New Mexico Military Institute on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 5 p.m. in Midland.