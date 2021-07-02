No. 14 Blinn falls to Lamar State-Port Arthur, 98-70

Buccaneers now hold a 5-1 overall and conference record

BRENHAM, Texas — The No. 14 Blinn College men’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season against Lamar State College-Port Arthur, 98-70, Saturday in the Kruse Center.

With the loss, the Buccaneers now hold a 5-1 overall and conference record.

“Lamar State-Port Arthur played a really good game and deserved this win,” head coach Scott Schumacher said. “Hats off to their players and coaches.”

Davion Coleman led the Buccaneers on offense with 23 points, Calvin Carpenter followed with 14, and Bonke Maring pitched in 12.

Lamar State-Port Arthur came out strong and held a 55-44 lead at the halfway mark. The Buccaneers fought for 26 points in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to catch up with the Seahawks.