BRENHAM, Texas — The Blinn College men’s basketball team (9-3, 1-2) came close to pulling off the upset over No. 13 Tyler Junior College, but the Apaches rallied back from a double-digit deficit to defeat the Buccaneers, 69-65, on Saturday in the Kruse Center.

Cardell McGee led the Buccaneers on offense with 17 points, AJ Rainey followed with 14 points, and Tristan Ikpe scored 13.

Blinn jumped out to a 5-0 lead within the first two minutes of play and held onto it until the final three minutes of the game when Tyler went on a 7-0 run to take 67-61. Blinn scored the next four points as Rainey scored two points at the free-throw line and McGee sunk a 2-pointer to trail the Apaches, 67-65. The Buccaneers came close to evening the score in the final seconds of play, but the Apaches blocked the shot and scored the final two points for the 69-65 victory.

McGee started the game scoring the first five points with a 2-pointer and shot from downtown. Later, McGee and Pedro Castro combined for 10 points to lead Blinn on a 12-3 run for an 26-16 advantage. The Buccaneers ended the opening half on a 13-2 run to hold a 39-25 advantage.

Ikpe scored Blinn’s first two shots in the second half for Blinn to lead 43-30 at the 16:16 mark. Then, Ryan Pollard scored back-to-back 2-pointers for the Buccaneers to stay ahead 50-44 with 10 minutes left to play. Tyler sunk two straight 3-pointers to close in on Blinn 59-55 with 6:48 on the clock. Another 3-point shot allowed Tyler to take a 63-61 lead and the Apaches outscored Blinn 6-4 in the final minutes for the win.

Next, Blinn will face Strength ‘N Motion on Monday, December 9, at 7 p.m. in the Kruse Center.

___________________

The Blinn College women’s basketball team (10-2, 1-1) claimed its first conference win of the season as the Buccaneers defeated Kilgore College 88-68 on Saturday afternoon in the Kruse Center.

“We played really hard, shot really well, and took care of the ball,” said Jeff Jenkins, Blinn head coach. “I am glad that we responded so well after Wednesday’s loss.”

The Buccaneers’ offense totaled 16 shots from downtown and Alanna Spencer led the way with seven for 21 points. Gabriela Bosquez was next with 16 points, while Kristine Ezimako and Keaundra Eddings scored 12 each and Mia Cherry tallied 11.

“It feels great to win this game because Kilgore is a really good team,” Eddings said. “We were really prepared and came out ready to be there for each other and cheer each other on each time we scored.”

Blinn started the game out strong as the Buccaneers jumped out to an 11-6 lead. Eddings led Blinn on a 11-0 run by making three 3-pointers for the Buccaneers to stay ahead 22-6. Blinn finished the opening quarter with a 26-13 advantage.

Blinn held the lead throughout the second quarter as Spencer and Eddings started things off early with a 3-pointer each. Spencer’s third shot from downtown put the Buccaneers ahead 40-29 at the 1:20 mark. Bosquez sunk a shot from mid-court at the buzzer for the Buccaneers to lead Kilgore 44-31 at the break.

Returning from the half, Bosquez scored Blinn’s first five points for the Buccaneers to stay ahead 49-34. Ezimako led Blinn on a 9-0 run with four points for the Buccaneers to remain on top 60-40. Blinn held a 65-49 entering the final quarter.

Blinn opened the final quarter on a 9-3 run to lead 74-52. Cherry and Spencer led the Buccaneers for the rest of the way with two 3-pointers apiece for the 88-68 victory.

Next, Blinn will host No. 3 Trinity Valley Community College on Wednesday, December 11, at 5:30 p.m. in the Kruse Center.