Blinn football announces 2021 schedule

BRENHAM, Texas — The Blinn College Buccaneers have announced a nine-game 2021 football schedule that kicks off with a 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, game against Southern Shreveport at Cub Stadium.
The Buccaneers will face off against every team in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference (SWJCFC) and two non-conference opponents. They host Kilgore College on Sept. 11, New Mexico Military Institute on Oct. 2, Trinity Valley Community College on Oct. 16, and Rezolution Prep Academy on Oct. 30. Homecoming will be Saturday, Oct. 16, against Trinity Valley.
The regular season concludes on the road against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College on Saturday, Nov. 6.
The top four teams in the conference advance to the postseason. The SWJCFC semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 11 and the SWJCFC championship game is scheduled for Nov. 20.
The Blinn College 2021 schedule is as follows:
2021 BLINN COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
DATE
OPPONENT
TIME
LOCATION
Sept. 4
vs Southern Shreveport
7 p.m.
Brenham
Sept. 11
vs Kilgore
7 p.m.
Brenham
Sept. 18
at Cisco
7 p.m.
Cisco
Oct. 2
vs New Mexico Military Institute
7 p.m.
Brenham
Oct. 9
at Navarro
7 p.m.
Corsicana
Oct. 16
vs Trinity Valley
3 p.m.
Brenham
Oct. 23
at Tyler
3 p.m.
Tyler
Oct. 30
vs Rezolution
3 p.m.
Brenham
Nov. 6
at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M
1 p.m.
Miami, Okla.
Blinn has competed in intercollegiate athletics since 1903 and captured 42 NJCAA national championships since 1987. For more information, visit www.buccaneersports.com.