Blinn football announces 2021 schedule

Buccaneers begin the season against Southern Shreveport at home on Sept. 4

BRENHAM, Texas — The Blinn College Buccaneers have announced a nine-game 2021 football schedule that kicks off with a 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, game against Southern Shreveport at Cub Stadium.

The Buccaneers will face off against every team in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference (SWJCFC) and two non-conference opponents. They host Kilgore College on Sept. 11, New Mexico Military Institute on Oct. 2, Trinity Valley Community College on Oct. 16, and Rezolution Prep Academy on Oct. 30. Homecoming will be Saturday, Oct. 16, against Trinity Valley.

The regular season concludes on the road against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The top four teams in the conference advance to the postseason. The SWJCFC semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 11 and the SWJCFC championship game is scheduled for Nov. 20.

The Blinn College 2021 schedule is as follows:

2021 BLINN COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

DATE

OPPONENT

TIME

LOCATION

Sept. 4

vs Southern Shreveport

7 p.m.

Brenham

Sept. 11

vs Kilgore

7 p.m.

Brenham

Sept. 18

at Cisco

7 p.m.

Cisco

Oct. 2

vs New Mexico Military Institute

7 p.m.

Brenham

Oct. 9

at Navarro

7 p.m.

Corsicana

Oct. 16

vs Trinity Valley

3 p.m.

Brenham

Oct. 23

at Tyler

3 p.m.

Tyler

Oct. 30

vs Rezolution

3 p.m.

Brenham

Nov. 6

at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M

1 p.m.

Miami, Okla.