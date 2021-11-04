Blinn football defeats Southern Shreveport, 46-30

Terrance Keyes Jr. led the Buccaneers with three touchdowns, while Chris Herron recorded two and John Villalobos kicked two field goals in the win.

BRENHAM, Texas — The Blinn College football team defeated Southern Shreveport, 46-30, in a non-conference game at Cub Stadium Saturday.

With the win, the Buccaneers are now 1-2 overall.

“We are a young team and we made some mistakes, but we are learning to fight through adversity,” head coach Ryan Mahon said. “We did everything we could possibly do to give them this game, but we came together and rallied around each other in the long run to get the win.”

Terrance Keyes Jr. led the Buccaneers with three touchdowns, while Chris Herron recorded two and John Villalobos kicked two field goals in the win.

The Buccaneers took off with a 7-0 lead when Logan McDougald tossed a 16-yard touchdown pass to Keyes with 14:44 on the clock in the first quarter.

Southern Shreveport grabbed an 8-7 lead with a 17-yard touchdown pass and two-point conversion with 7:58 showing in the opening quarter. The Jags extended their lead to 16-7 after scoring a touchdown with a two-yard run and getting a two-point conversion with 13:35 left until the half.

Villalobos kicked two field goals in the second quarter, a 35-yard field goal with 11:01 remaining, and a 25-yard field goal with 6:48 showing, to cut Southern Shreveport’s lead to 16-13 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Southern Shreveport scored on a two-yard run, but was stopped on the two-point conversion to lead 22-13 with 10:07 showing. However, Blinn answered back with two touchdowns in the quarter to take a 26-22 lead. Herron sent a 45-yard touchdown pass to Henry Thomas with 6:27 on the clock. Then, Bryton Thompson recovered a bad snap and returned it for 16 yards for a touchdown with 3:41 showing.

Southern Shreveport gained back the lead for the final time with a 45-yard rushing touchdown with 13:56 remaining in the game. The Jags recorded a two-point conversion to lead 30-26.

Keyes scored a touchdown on a one-yard run for Blinn to take a 33-30 lead for good with 6:07 left. Blinn scored two more touchdowns as Herron threw a 51-yard pass to Chase Davidson with 3:14 to go and Keyes scored on a 26-yard rushing touchdown with 1:37 left for the 46-30 win.