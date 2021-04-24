Blinn football falls to Navarro

Chandler Rogers leads offense with four touchdowns

BRENHAM, Texas — The Blinn College football team fell to Navarro College, 69-31, at Cub Stadium Saturday.

With the loss, the Buccaneers are now 1-4 overall and 0-4 in conference play.

Chandler Rogers led Blinn’s offense with four touchdowns, while Henry Thomas and Chase Davidson each received one touchdown. In addition, Erik Michel kicked one field goal.

Torey Richardson recorded an interception, while Will Prendergast recovered a fumble for the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers jumped out to a 14-13 lead to open the game. Navarro scored first on a two-yard touchdown run and missed a two-point conversion to lead 6-0 with 9:41 on the clock. After the Buccaneers recovered a fumble, they scored on a 32-yard touchdown pass that Rogers sent to Thomas to take a 7-6 lead with 5:06 showing. Navarro took back a 13-7 lead when they scored on a nine-yard kick return at the 4:53 mark. However, Blinn jumped back ahead 14-13 when Rogers scored on a two-yard run with 1:02 showing.

In the second quarter, Navarro outscored Blinn to hold a 27-17 lead at halftime. The Buccaneers scored first to extend their lead to 17-13 when Michel kicked a 21-yard field goal at the 10:48 mark. The Bulldogs took back a 21-17 lead with a 15-yard touchdown pass and a two-point conversion with 7:47 left. Then, the Bulldogs kicked a 29-yard field goal with 2:42 on the clock and a 31-yard field goal with 4.2 seconds remaining to lead 27-17 at the break.

The Buccaneers outscored the Bulldogs in the third quarter to just trail 34-31 moving into the final quarter. Navarro was the first to score in the third quarter on a 20-yard touchdown pass with 10:26 on the clock to extend its lead to 34-17. However, the Buccaneers scored the next two touchdowns. Rogers connected with Davidson for a 21-yard touchdown pass at the 7:04 mark for the Buccaneers to trail 34-24. Then, Rogers continued the rally by rushing the ball in from 46 yards out for the Buccaneers to trail 34-31 with 3:47 left to go in the quarter.

Navarro was able to break away from Blinn in the fourth quarter with five touchdowns. Navarro scored on a 16-yard touchdown pass with 14:25 left to play, a three-yard rushing touchdown with 11:52 remaining, and a one-yard run with 10:00 on the clock to lead 55-31. Then, the Bulldogs scored on a 28-yard rushing touchdown at the 5:13 mark and returned a blocked punt to the end zone to lead 69-31 with 2:40 left.