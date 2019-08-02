BRENHAM, Texas — Football Skills
Conclusion of the workout
1. Height and Weight
2. 40 Yard Dash
3. Pro Shuttle
4. Position Specific Drills
5. 1-1 Drills (non-contact)
a. OL / DL
b. RB & TE / LB
c. Specialist Workout
You need to bring the following to participate:
Football Recruiting Combine
*9:00 am **1:00 pm
*10:00 am **2:00 pm
*10:30 am **2:30 pm
BLINN COLLEGE RECRUITING COMBINE (SATURDAY in BRENHAM, TEXAS)
February 9, 2019and May 4, 2019
Warning – Assumption of Risk
There are many special benefits from the activities being afforded to student-athletes by the football program at Blinn College. Within the activities it must be understood that
there are dangers that lead to injury to student/athletes. Therefore the purpose of this section is to make all student/athletes aware that dangers do exist and that participation is voluntary
with the understanding that risks are involved. It is to be further understood that student/athletes must share in this responsibility for their own safety and the safety of others as each
participates in the football tryout at Blinn College.
The student/athlete participating in the football tryout at Blinn College could injure the anatomy of either one or several of the following: musculo-skeletal system, nervous
system, circulatory system, respiratory system, digestive system, urinary system, reproductive system, endocrine system and skin. Catastrophic injuries such as death, permanent paralysis and
loss of organs may occur during sport participation. There is not an absolute preventative against any injury.
Blinn College does not offer supplemental insurance to participants in the football tryout at Blinn College. Any injury sustained by the student/athlete will be resolved by their
own means.
Acknowledgement of Warning/Risk
By signing below, you acknowledge that you have read the “Warning-Assumption of Risk” statement above and are aware there is a possibility you may incur an injury of varying
temporary or permanent disability to any of the body’s systems. Also, you acknowledge risk of death, permanent paralysis, loss of organs and life-long disability that may occur as a result of
the football tryout at Blinn College. Additionally, you agree to release Blinn College from any liability with regards to any injury sustained.
Before you are approved to participate, you are required to sign below acknowledging the above statements.
Student/Athlete _________________________________________ Date ___________
Parent /Legal Guardian________________________________________ Date___________
NJCAA National Champions 1995, 1996, 2006, 2009
We would like to invite you to attend the Blinn College Football Recruiting Combine for prospective athletes. This workout will give you the opportunity to showcase your football talents to the coaching staff. We will evaluate players in all positions.
CAMP ITINERARY
(*)Morning Session – OL, DL, TE, RB, LB, QB Punters, Kickers, Snappers*
(**)Afternoon Session – QB, WR, DB (QB both sessions one price)**
*Not on Blinn Campus
Ryan Mahon
Head Coach
979-337-6733
Chuck Parsons
Asst. HC/Co-DC
979-337-6709
Andy Felton
OL
979-337-6559
Eddie Jones
Co-DC/DL/SP TMS
979-337-6705
Dave Aoyagi
DB
979-337-6707
Dev Gray
RB
979-337-6625