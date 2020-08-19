Blinn announces spring football schedule

Blinn’s eight-game schedule features five home games with the season opener against Kilgore College on Saturday, March 27.

BRENHAM, Texas — Presidents of the Southwest Junior College Football Conference (SWJCFC) recently voted to approve the football schedule that will be played in spring of 2021. The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) announced in July that the majority of fall sports competition would be moved to the spring.

Blinn’s eight-game schedule features five home games with the season opener against Kilgore College on Saturday, March 27, on the road. The Buccaneers’ home opener will be against Cisco College on Saturday, April 3, at Cub Stadium.

The regular season concludes at Cub Stadium against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College on Saturday, May 15. All game times will be announced at a later date.

There will be no playoffs among the top four teams this year. The team with the best conference record will be declared the SWJCFC champion.

The NJCAA championship game is scheduled Thursday, June 3.

The Blinn College 2020 schedule (played in Spring 2021) is as follows:

2020 BLINN COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

DATE

OPPONENT

TIME

LOCATION

March 27

at Kilgore

TBA

Kilgore

April 3

vs Cisco

TBA

Brenham

April 10

vs Southern Shreveport

TBA

Brenham

April 17

at New Mexico Military Institute

TBA

Roswell, N.M.

April 24

vs Navarro

TBA

Brenham

May 1

at TVCC

TBA

Athens

May 8

vs Tyler

TBA

Brenham

May 15

vs Northeastern Oklahoma A&M

TBA