Blinn announces spring football schedule

BRENHAM, Texas — Presidents of the Southwest Junior College Football Conference (SWJCFC) recently voted to approve the football schedule that will be played in spring of 2021. The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) announced in July that the majority of fall sports competition would be moved to the spring.
Blinn’s eight-game schedule features five home games with the season opener against Kilgore College on Saturday, March 27, on the road. The Buccaneers’ home opener will be against Cisco College on Saturday, April 3, at Cub Stadium.
The regular season concludes at Cub Stadium against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College on Saturday, May 15. All game times will be announced at a later date.
There will be no playoffs among the top four teams this year. The team with the best conference record will be declared the SWJCFC champion.
The NJCAA championship game is scheduled Thursday, June 3.
The Blinn College 2020 schedule (played in Spring 2021) is as follows:
2020 BLINN COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
DATE
OPPONENT
TIME
LOCATION
March 27
at Kilgore
TBA
Kilgore
April 3
vs Cisco
TBA
Brenham
April 10
vs Southern Shreveport
TBA
Brenham
April 17
at New Mexico Military Institute
TBA
Roswell, N.M.
April 24
vs Navarro
TBA
Brenham
May 1
at TVCC
TBA
Athens
May 8
vs Tyler
TBA
Brenham
May 15
vs Northeastern Oklahoma A&M
TBA
Brenham