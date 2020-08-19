x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Bryan's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Bryan, Texas | KAGSTV.com

Sports

Blinn announces spring football schedule

Blinn’s eight-game schedule features five home games with the season opener against Kilgore College on Saturday, March 27.

BRENHAM, Texas — Presidents of the Southwest Junior College Football Conference (SWJCFC) recently voted to approve the football schedule that will be played in spring of 2021. The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) announced in July that the majority of fall sports competition would be moved to the spring.  

Blinn’s eight-game schedule features five home games with the season opener against Kilgore College on Saturday, March 27, on the road. The Buccaneers’ home opener will be against Cisco College on Saturday, April 3, at Cub Stadium.  

The regular season concludes at Cub Stadium against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College on Saturday, May 15. All game times will be announced at a later date.  

There will be no playoffs among the top four teams this year. The team with the best conference record will be declared the SWJCFC champion.  

The NJCAA championship game is scheduled Thursday, June 3.  

The Blinn College 2020 schedule (played in Spring 2021) is as follows: 

2020 BLINN COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 

DATE 

OPPONENT 

TIME 

LOCATION 

March 27 

at Kilgore 

TBA 

Kilgore 

April 3 

vs Cisco 

TBA 

Brenham 

April 10  

vs Southern Shreveport  

TBA 

Brenham 

April 17 

at New Mexico Military Institute 

TBA 

Roswell, N.M. 

April 24 

vs Navarro  

TBA 

Brenham 

May 1 

at TVCC 

TBA 

Athens 

May 8 

vs Tyler 

TBA 

Brenham 

May 15 

vs Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 

TBA 

Brenham 