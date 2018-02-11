BRENHAM — Blinn College men’s basketball (1-0) opened the season with a 100-75 victory over Lone Star College-Kingwood Thursday night in the Kruse Center.

“Our crowd and students were unbelievable tonight in the Kruse Center and gave us a tremendous home-court advantage for tonight’s win,” said Scott Schumacher, Blinn head coach. “We appreciate the fans coming out and supporting our players. Our guys played hard and together, so I am very happy with the win.”

Kai Tease led Blinn’s offense with 21 points, while Emmanuel White followed with 13 points. Three more Buccaneers reached double-digits as JaQuan Morris and AJ Rainey scored 11 points each and Nic Tata scored 10 points. Jalin Suber and Ryan Pollard followed with eight points apiece.

“It feels good to be back on the court and get the first win of the season,” Tease said. “Our offense did a great job of playing together and finding who was open to make the play happen. I felt the energy from my teammates and that is what kept pushing me to score.”

Blinn opened the game on a 25-5 run behind seven points from White, who led the Buccaneers in the first half with 11 points. Following a slam dunk by Rainey, the Buccaneers sprinted out to a 46-19 lead. In the final minute of the first half, White scored four points, including two free throws and a slam dunk to give Blinn a 52-23 advantage into the locker room.

The Buccaneers continued to outmatch the Coyotes in the second half. Tease scored 13 points in the final half, including three shots from downtown that helped Blinn to an 81-56 lead with 9:14 remaining. Tata scored four points in the final minute of play to complete the scoring and for the Buccaneers to reach triple-digit points on the scoreboard.

The Buccaneers will host another home contest on Saturday, Nov. 3, against Lone Star College-Cy Fair at 7:30 p.m.

