Blinn men’s basketball player Davion Coleman signs with Texas State

Coleman was the region’s second-leading scorer with 21 points per game

BRENHAM, Texas — Blinn College freshman guard Davion Coleman (Houston) recently signed a letter of intent to continue his academic and playing career at Texas State University.

“Davion turned out to be a dynamic scorer and he has been blessed with a lot of athletic talent,” head coach Scott Schumacher said. “His work ethic is second to none and he puts a lot of time and effort into his craft. I think that showed this year on the floor this season. I applaud him for reaching his goals and getting to do what he wants to do, which is be a Division I-level player, and Texas State is getting someone special.”

Coleman earned first team all-region and all-conference honors this season after leading the Buccaneers and finishing second in the region with 21 points per game. He recorded a season-high 39 points against Jacksonville College on Feb. 3. In addition, Coleman totaled 3.7 rebounds per game.

“It took a lot of hard work and I am just blessed and excited to be moving on, which was the ultimate goal,” Coleman said. “Playing at Blinn taught me everything about hard work, staying focused, and being disciplined every day. I am really excited for the competition at the next level.”