Blinn men’s basketball tops Jacksonville, 88-83

Davion Coleman registers 30 points in win

BRENHAM, Texas — The Blinn College men’s basketball team topped Jacksonville College, 88-83, in the Kruse Center Saturday.

With the win, the Buccaneers improved their overall record to 9-4 and conference record to 7-4.

“I thought our guys played really hard and competed at a high level,” head coach Scott Schumacher said. “They did a good job with what we asked them to do and they were happy to get another win.”

Davion Coleman led Blinn’s offense with 30 points, Bonke Maring was next with 15, Calvin Carpenter tallied 14, and Judah Jordan recorded nine.