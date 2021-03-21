Blinn Picks Up Wins in Men's & Women's Basketball on Saturday

With the win, the Buccaneers are now 10-6 overall and 8-6 in Region XIV play.

BRENHAM, Texas — The Blinn College men’s basketball team took down Tyler Junior College, 71-67, in the Kruse Center Saturday.

With the win, the Buccaneers are now 10-6 overall and 8-6 in Region XIV play.

“I thought we played really well in the first half and the second half was a typical Region XIV game,” head coach Scott Schumacher said. “We were able to hold off long enough for the buzzer to go off and for us to be on top. It was a good win for our players and I am very excited for them.”

Davion Coleman led the Buccaneers on offense with 21 points, Bonke Maring was next with 12, Judah Jordan tallied 11, and Tyler Washington had nine in the win.

The Buccaneers took off with a 40-27 lead at the break. Tyler worked its way back in the game, outscoring Blinn by nine points in the second half, but the Buccaneers hung on for the 71-67 victory.

Next, the Blinn men’s basketball team will host No. 12 Trinity Valley Community College on Wednesday, March 24, at 7:30 p.m. in the Kruse Center. The No. 24 Blinn women’s basketball team will open Wednesday’s doubleheader with a game against Jacksonville College at 5:30 p.m.

The No. 24 Blinn College women’s basketball team came up with a 71-63 win over Kilgore College on the road Saturday.

With the win, the Buccaneers improved their overall record to 11-5 and conference record to 7-3.

“We played hard on the road and found a way to win,” head coach Jeff Jenkins said. “I am very proud of these young ladies.”

Four Buccaneers scored double-digit points as Hailey Atwood led the way with 26. Telisha Brown scored 13, Jessica Soders chipped in 11, and Deja Adrian tallied 10.

Kilgore opened the game with a 20-16 lead, but the Buccaneers fought back for a 33-31 lead at halftime. The Buccaneers continued to lead by two points following the third quarter, 47-45. Blinn outscored Kilgore 24-18 in the final quarter to earn the eight-point win.