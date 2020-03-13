BRENHAM, Texas — Out of an abundance of caution and out of concern for its student-athletes and their families, the Blinn College District has postponed all intercollegiate athletic events through Tuesday, March 24, due to concerns regarding the coronavirus.

As a result, the Blinn baseball team has postponed its Friday and Saturday, March 13-14, double-headers against Laredo College; its Monday, March 16, game against McLennan Community College; its Thursday, March 19, game against Wharton County Junior College; its Saturday, March 21, double-header at Wharton County; and its Tuesday, March 24, game against Alvin Community College.

The Blinn softball team has postponed its Friday, March 13, double-header at Lamar State College-Port Arthur; its Friday, March 20 double-header against Coastal Bend College; its Saturday, March 21, double-header against Laredo College; and its Monday, March 23, double-header at McLennan.

The men’s and women’s golf teams will not play in the Prairie View Invitational March 15-17 or the Centenary Hall Sutton Invite March 22-24.