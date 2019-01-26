GALVESTON, Texas — Blinn College softball (2-0) got off to a successful start on Friday at the 2019 Galveston College Invitational with a 10-5 victory over Lake Land College, followed by a 16-2 run-rule win in five innings over the University of Houston-Victoria.

Meghan Morris was solid in her first start of the year, surrendering three earned runs, while striking out two in a complete seven-inning game against Lake Land, while freshman Ashley Richardson shined in her collegiate debut, surrendering just four hits and two runs in five innings.

Blinn 10 – Lake Land 5

Maria Garcia went 4-for-4 and drove in two runs, leading the Buccaneers to a 10-5 victory to open the season.

Kimber Cortemelia was also strong on offense, totaling three hits and driving in three runs, while Sarah Cedillo followed with two hits and two RBIs. Cedillo and Tori Alvarez-Lopez each scored two runs in the win.

Blinn took off with an early 4-0 lead in the second inning. Back-to-back singles in the first inning by Alvarez-Lopez and Cedillo allowed Blinn to lead 1-0. In the second inning, Cedillo walked with the bases loaded for Garcia to score Blinn’s second run, while Cortemelia followed with a two-run single, scoring Cedillo and Alvarez-Lopez.

Lake Land scored its first run in the fourth inning, before the Buccaneers added three more runs to the scoreboard in the bottom half. Cortemelia, Amber Langston and Garcia each hit one-run singles, scoring Cedillo, Anna Pisaro and Cortemelia for Blinn to lead 7-1.

Lake Land scored one run in the fifth inning and two runs in the sixth to gain on Blinn, 7-4. However, the Buccaneers answered back with three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Courtney Ogle kicked things off with a single for Clarissa Hagler to score, followed by a single off the bat of Garcia for Bailey Zibelin to score. Ogle scored the final run for Blinn on a groundout.

Lake Land scored its final run in the seventh inning.

Blinn 16 – University of Houston-Victoria 2

Blinn finished the day by run-ruling the University of Houston-Victoria, 16-2, in five innings.

Cedillo went 3-for-3 and drove in two runs, while Cortemelia and Garcia recorded three RBIs each.

The game was even until the third inning when Blinn’s offense exploded and scored 14 runs. Alvarez-Lopez was the first to score off a single by Pisaro. Cortemelia followed with a two-run single for Cedillo and Pisaro to come across the plate. Cortemelia scored Blinn’ fourth run when Mackenzi Crews walked the bases loaded. Julissa Llanos, Lowke, Alvarez-Lopez and Cedillo kept things rolling by hitting four straight singles for Langston, Garcia, Crews, Lowke and Llanos to score and give Blinn a 9-0 lead. Cortemelia walked the bases loaded for Alvarez-Lopez to score, while Cedillo scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Langston. Garcia finished the inning’s slugfest by hitting a three-run homer for Pisaro and Cortemelia to score and Blinn to hold a 14-0 advantage.

Blinn added two more runs in the fifth inning when Zibelin scored on an error and Hagler scored on a groundout.

The University of Houston-Victoria scored its only two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Buccaneers will conclude the 2019 Galveston College Invitational with three games on Saturday, Jan. 26. Blinn will start the day against Snead State Community College at 9 a.m., before facing No. 3 (Division II) Louisiana State University-Eunice at 1 p.m. Blinn will play in its final game of the tournament at 5 p.m. against Northwest Florida State College.