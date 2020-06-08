Five Blinn baseball players sign with four-year universities

Sophomores helped lead the Buccaneers to a 14-9 record in 2020

BRENHAM, Texas — Five Blinn College baseball players have signed with four-year universities to continue their academic and athletic careers.

Sophomore outfielder Brett Minnich (Colleyville) signed with Texas A&M University, sophomore pitcher Jack Driskell (Round Rock) signed with Sam Houston University, sophomore pitcher AJ Irvin (Kingwood) signed with The University of Texas at Tyler, sophomore pitcher John Chomko (Tomball) signed with The University of Texas at San Antonio, and redshirt-sophomore first baseman Matt Crossley (Round Rock) signed with Houston Baptist University.

“I am very proud of these guys who have been able to impact our program and continue on as student-athletes,” said Harvey McIntyre, Blinn head coach. “They made countless impacts on and off the field for our program and there’s no question that they will make a positive impact at their four-year schools. We look forward to following them as they continue on.”

In 2020, Minnich hit .229 and drove in six runs in 70 at-bats. In 2019, Minnich led Blinn with 34 RBIs and was second on the team with 47 hits and 31 runs in 148 at-bats. He earned all-conference honors and was selected as a Texas-New Mexico Junior College Baseball Coaches Association (TXNMJCBCA) All-Star after hitting .318.

In 2020, Driskell posted a 2.67 ERA, struck out 31 batters in 27 innings and averaged 10.33 strikeouts per game.

Irvin had a 0.90 earned run average in 10 innings and posted a 1-0 record in 2020. He was 33rd in the nation with two saves. In two years at Blinn, he recorded 14 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings.

In 2020, Chomko posted a 1-0 record and pitched four scoreless innings. As a freshman, Chomko earned all-conference honors and was selected to the TXNMJCBCA All-Star team after posting a 2.70 earned run average and striking out 56 in 50 innings

Crossley had one hit, one run and one RBI in eight at-bats in 2020. As a freshman, he hit .318 and scored five runs in 22 at-bats.