Blinn to face third-ranked New Mexico Military Institute in the SWJCFC semifinals

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Blinn College football team will face third-ranked New Mexico Military Institute in the first round of the Southwest Junior College Football Conference playoffs at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, in Roswell, N.M.

Blinn (5-4, 3-4 SWJCFC) enters the four-team tournament as the fourth seed, while New Mexico Military (8-1, 6-1) hosts the Buccaneers as the top seed.

Blinn previously hosted the Broncos for a conference tilt on Saturday, Oct. 2, and fell 28-18.