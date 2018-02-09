BRENHAM — No. 20 Blinn College volleyball (6-3) went undefeated in the Kruse Kickoff Klassic by sweeping Brookhaven College 3-0 (25-23, 25-13, 25-17) and Illinois Central College 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-23) on Saturday to conclude the tournament.

The Buccaneers swept all four opponents they faced in the tournament for a 4-0 home record.

“It is really nice playing in the Kruse Center and in front of our fans,” said Terry Gamble, Blinn head coach. “To win 12 straight sets at home is a good accomplishment. I am really happy with the progress that the team is making.”

Blinn 3 – Brookhaven 0

The Buccaneers claimed their third-straight sweep after defeating Brookhaven 3-0 (25-23, 25-13, 25-17)

Samantha Boatman led Blinn with 18 assists and five aces, while Roxanne Morris followed with 17 assists. Shelby Sheets led the Blinn offense with 13 kills, while Taylor Henderson posted 10 kills and recorded a .471 hitting percentage. Savannah Gibbs led the defense with 14 digs, while Julia Fritz tallied 10 digs.

Blinn and Brookhaven played a close first set, 25-23, before the Buccaneers took off with 25-13 and 25-17 wins for the sweep.

Blinn 3 – Illinois Central 0

Blinn combined for a .369 hitting percentage and recorded 57 digs to finish the tournament with a 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-23) victory over Illinois Central.

Sheets recorded a season-high 36 kills and hit .593. Boatman and Morris each had 17 assists, while Morris also recorded 11 digs and seven kills. Gibbs posted 19 digs and eight assists.

Blinn easily handled Illinois Central in the first two sets with 25-15 and 25-17 wins. Illinois Central fought back in the third set, but the Buccaneers managed to come out with a 25-23 victory for the sweep.

Blinn College volleyball will play two games on Friday, Sept. 7, to open the Odessa College Wrangler Classic, facing No. 5 New Mexico Military Institute at 10:00 a.m. and Midland College at 2:00 p.m.

