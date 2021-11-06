Blinn waiting on playoff future after road loss to NEO

NJCAA, SWJCFC to announce playoff field Monday

BRENHAM, Texas — The Blinn College football team is playing the waiting game after a 21-8 Southwest Junior College Football Conference road loss to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) on Saturday in Miami, Oklahoma.

Needing a victory to increase their chances at a berth in the conference playoffs, the Buccaneers (5-4, 3-3 SWJCFC) must now wait until Monday to learn if they will qualify. The NJCAA and SWJCFC will issue a joint release announcing the conference’s four playoff teams Monday.

“The result didn’t turn out how we wanted it to, and we’re just going to have to wait and see how the rest of the conference turns out,” sixth-year Blinn head coach Ryan Mahon said.

Blinn was without two starters in sophomore quarterback Logan McDougald, who was scratched prior to the game, and freshman running back Joshua Berry, who suffered an injury during the contest.

“We were down two key players there, and we tried to overcome that while playing (at NEO), and we knew it was going to be a difficult thing to do,” Mahon said. “NEO played really well, and we knew they were going to, and I don’t think we answered the call as well as we should have.”

Elsewhere in the SWJCFC on Saturday, No. 6 New Mexico Military Institute defeated Trinity Valley, 58-28; Kilgore defeated No. 13 Tyler, 31-21; and Navarro edged Cisco, 35-30.